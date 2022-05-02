Another Injury For A Tigers Pitcher

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers have placed pitcher Tyler Alexander on the 15-day injured list retroactive to April 30th. Alexander has a tender elbow. The Tigers have also released catcher Dustin Garneau. The Tigers are idle Monday and open up a two game home series Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates before playing the Astros in Houston later in the week. The Tigers have a 7-14 season record after going 1-5 on their recent road trip.

