May is for Miracles
Another Injury For A Tigers Pitcher

File photo
File photo(MGN)
By Tim Staudt
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers have placed pitcher Tyler Alexander on the 15-day injured list retroactive to April 30th. Alexander has a tender elbow. The Tigers have also released catcher Dustin Garneau. The Tigers are idle Monday and open up a two game home series Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates before playing the Astros in Houston later in the week. The Tigers have a 7-14 season record after going 1-5 on their recent road trip.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

