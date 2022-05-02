May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Amber Alert canceled for teen boy in North Carolina

An Amber Alert for a teen boy in North Carolina has been canceled.
An Amber Alert for a teen boy in North Carolina has been canceled.(NCMEC)
By Anisa Snipes and Gray News staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - An Amber Alert for a teen boy in North Carolina has been canceled, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The Winston Salem Police Department had earlier issued the Amber Alert for the abduction of a 17-year-old boy.

No further details were provided.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot multiple times in Lansing, police searching for suspect
The Lansing Fire Department works to free a woman trapped in a crash on Pleasant Grove Road.
One hospitalized after rollover crash in Lansing
Power restored in Lansing, BWL explains what happened
Collision between motorcycle, tractor leaves 1 dead in Clinton County
One dead after collision between motorcycle, tractor in Clinton County
‘Something that everyone needs’ -- Lansing area children getting good night’s rest thanks to unique charity

Latest News

A house that looks like Monica Geller's apartment on the show "Friends" is up for sale in Ohio.
'Friends' themed house for sale in Ohio
FILE - First lady Jill Biden speaks during the 2022 National and State Teachers of the Year...
Jill Biden to meet Ukrainian refugees in Romania, Slovakia
Mass Camaro theft leads to multi-agency chase through Michigan
Shots fired at PetSmart
‘He wasn’t going to let them take his girlfriend’ -- One in custody after shots fired at Delta Township PetSmart