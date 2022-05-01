May is for Miracles
‘Something that everyone needs’ -- Lansing area children getting good night’s rest thanks to unique charity

Sleep in Heavenly Peace
By Alynne Welch
Updated: 23 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dozens of beds were delivered Sunday to children who live in the Lansing area to help them get a better night’s sleep.

The beds were delivered by a group called Sleep in Heavenly Peace. It consists of all volunteers, delivering beds to children who are sleeping on the floor.

The non-profit that started out of a garage is now a nationwide mission. The team builds, assembles and delivers beds right to people’s houses. Those in charge told News 10 these beds help with more than just sleep.

Sherri Hines is a Volunteer Coordinator for Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

“The benefit is that lack of sleep causes all sorts of problems,” Hines said. “Just imagine. Attention tiredness, falling asleep in school, hunger, you know just everything and basically getting a good night’s sleep by yourself in your own space feeling safe and secure. You know, it just is something that everyone needs.”

If you or someone you know has children in need of a free bed, go to Sleep in Heavenly Peace’s website to apply for a bed. Or, if you want to make sure a child who needs it has a bed, you can arrange to donate on their website as well.

