Lions sign Central Michigan WR Kalil Pimpleton

DETROIT (WILX) - The Detroit Lions signed Central Michigan University wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton to an Undrafted Free Agent contract.

The signing happened soon after the NFL Draft in Las Vegas.

Pimpleton was the MAC Special Teams Player of the Year, in addition to hauling in 166 catches for 2,100 yards and 12 touchdowns and rushing for an additional five.

Pimpleton will be a versatile player the Lions can use in multiple scenarios.

