May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Lions sign Central Michigan WR Kalil Pimpleton

Pimpleton was signed immediately after the NFL Draft
Central Michigan's Kalil Pimpleton during a NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 in...
Central Michigan's Kalil Pimpleton during a NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (WILX) - The Detroit Lions signed Central Michigan University wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton to an Undrafted Free Agent contract.

The signing happened soon after the NFL Draft in Las Vegas.

Pimpleton was the MAC Special Teams Player of the Year, in addition to hauling in 166 catches for 2,100 yards and 12 touchdowns and rushing for an additional five.

Pimpleton will be a versatile player the Lions can use in multiple scenarios.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Power restored in Lansing, BWL explains what happened
The Lansing Fire Department works to free a woman trapped in a crash on Pleasant Grove Road.
One hospitalized after rollover crash in Lansing
Man shot multiple times in Lansing, police searching for suspect
Collision between motorcycle, tractor leaves 1 dead in Clinton County
One dead after collision between motorcycle, tractor in Clinton County
Activist pleads no contest to arson in Jackson house fire

Latest News

Michigan running back Hassan Haskins (25) celebrates a touchdown in the fourth quarter of an...
Five Wolverines taken in 2022 NFL Draft
Michigan State offensive tackle AJ Arcuri gets set for a play during the second half of an NCAA...
Michigan State’s AJ Arcuri Selected by Los Angeles Rams in Seventh Round of NFL Draft
Michigan State Tight End Connor Heyward tries for extra yardage during the Spartans' 30-27 win...
Michigan State’s Connor Heyward Drafted by Pittsburgh Steelers in Sixth Round
CORRECTS PITTSBURGH PLAYER TO A.J. WOODS, INSTEAD OF DAMARRI MATHIS - Pittsburgh's A.J. Woods...
Michigan State WR Jalen Nailor drafted by Vikings