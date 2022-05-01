Jackson’s Fairy Festival Fundraiser returns to support the arts

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The fifteenth annual Fairy Festival Fundraiser took place in Jackson Sunday.

Read: Man shot multiple times in Lansing, police searching for suspect

This magical event was a place where kids dressed as fairies, knights and even dragons. The fundraiser supports programming at the Jackson School of the Arts. Organizers say their main goal is to provide the arts for all youth.

The annual fundraiser helps support their mission to give children scholarships to attend all of their programs.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.