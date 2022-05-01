May is for Miracles
Jackson’s Fairy Festival Fundraiser returns to support the arts

(WIFR)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The fifteenth annual Fairy Festival Fundraiser took place in Jackson Sunday.

This magical event was a place where kids dressed as fairies, knights and even dragons. The fundraiser supports programming at the Jackson School of the Arts. Organizers say their main goal is to provide the arts for all youth.

The annual fundraiser helps support their mission to give children scholarships to attend all of their programs.

