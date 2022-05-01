Five Wolverines taken in 2022 NFL Draft

LAS VEGAS (WILX) - Headlined by Aidan Hutchinson, the Michigan Wolverines had five players taken in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Hutchinson (1st rd., Detroit), Daxton Hill (1st rd., Cincinnati), David Ojabo (2nd rd., Batlimore), Hassan Haskins (4th rd., Tennessee), and Andrew Stueber (7th rd., New England) all went in the draft for the Wolverines.

Michigan has had at least one player selected in the draft for 84 straight seasons, an NCAA record.

It’s the first time since 2007 that the Wolverines had three players taken in the first 50 picks.

