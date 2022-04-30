May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Red Wings announce Jeff Blashill will not return

They’re parting ways with two other coaches as well
Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill watches from the bench during the third period of an...
Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill watches from the bench during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)(Duane Burleson | AP)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (WILX) - Detroit Red Wings Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman announced Saturday that they will not renew the contract of Head Coach Jeff Blashill.

They also announced they’re parting ways with Assistant Coach Doug Houda and Goaltending Coach Jeff Salajko.

The announcement came a day after their season ending 5-3 win over the New Jersey Devils.

Blashill spent seven seasons as the Red Wings’ head coach, during which they held a 204-261-72 record.

They missed the playoffs for the sixth straight season.

Blashill’s tenure was a hot topic as the season wound down.

He was the coach for the Grand Rapids Griffins (Detroit’s AHL Team), and won a Calder Cup there in 2013 before replacing Mike Babcock in 2015.

The team will now search for a new coach.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a fatal April 28, 2022 collision on I-94.
Fiery collision on I-94 involving 2 semi trucks, car kills 1
Power restored in Lansing, BWL explains what happened
Police seek person of interest in shooting on Lansing’s southside
Police seek person of interest in shooting on Lansing’s southside
Collision between motorcycle, tractor leaves 1 dead in Clinton County
One dead after collision between motorcycle, tractor in Clinton County
The East Lansing Police Oversight Commission held a special meeting on April 28, 2022 regarding...
‘How dare you’ -- Tempers rise in East Lansing over police shooting outside Meijer

Latest News

Michigan State offensive tackle AJ Arcuri gets set for a play during the second half of an NCAA...
Michigan State’s AJ Arcuri Selected by Los Angeles Rams in Seventh Round of NFL Draft
Michigan State Tight End Connor Heyward tries for extra yardage during the Spartans' 30-27 win...
Michigan State’s Connor Heyward Drafted by Pittsburgh Steelers in Sixth Round
CORRECTS PITTSBURGH PLAYER TO A.J. WOODS, INSTEAD OF DAMARRI MATHIS - Pittsburgh's A.J. Woods...
Michigan State WR Jalen Nailor drafted by Vikings
MSU RB Kenneth Walker III
Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III Selected by Seattle Seahawks in Second Round of NFL Draft