Red Wings announce Jeff Blashill will not return

DETROIT (WILX) - Detroit Red Wings Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman announced Saturday that they will not renew the contract of Head Coach Jeff Blashill.

They also announced they’re parting ways with Assistant Coach Doug Houda and Goaltending Coach Jeff Salajko.

The announcement came a day after their season ending 5-3 win over the New Jersey Devils.

Blashill spent seven seasons as the Red Wings’ head coach, during which they held a 204-261-72 record.

They missed the playoffs for the sixth straight season.

Blashill’s tenure was a hot topic as the season wound down.

He was the coach for the Grand Rapids Griffins (Detroit’s AHL Team), and won a Calder Cup there in 2013 before replacing Mike Babcock in 2015.

The team will now search for a new coach.

