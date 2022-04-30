May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Power restored in Lansing, BWL explains what happened

Power restored to thousands in Lansing
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 19,000 customers were estimated to be without power in Lansing, according to the Lansing Board of Water and Light.

The BWL Outage Map shows customers throughout the city lost power, with a heavier concentration of outages towards the south side. BWL estimated that, as of 1 p.m., over 19,000 residential customers had lost power.

Traffic lights on the city’s south side were affected by the outage as well, slowing traffic from Edgewood to Saginaw, east of MLK to Waverly.

Read: Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III Selected by Seattle Seahawks in Second Round of NFL Draft

The Lansing Board of Water and Light said the widespread outage throughout the city occurred when routine testing caused equipment to trip offline around 12 p.m. Saturday.

Dick Peffley is the General Manager of the Lansing Board of Water and Light.

“We haven’t figured out exactly what happened yet. We’ll figure out the root cause and get to the bottom of it,” Peffley said. “It’s routinely tested like this and we’ve never seen an issue like this in the past, but we’ll get to the bottom of it.”

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor said he was proud of the BWL staff for their response time, and the citizens of Lansing for handling the outage calmly.

“They were able to get out immediately and get it figured out in an hour and 40 minutes,” Schor said.

Mayor Schor said he noted that, as he was driving back into Lansing from a funeral, Lansing drivers were treating the unpowered lights as four-way-stops. Which is exactly how they’re supposed to be handled.

“People did what they’re supposed to do,” Schor said.

All impacted customers were restored around 1:40 p.m. Peffley says they likely will not know an exact cause of the outage until at least Monday.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a fatal April 28, 2022 collision on I-94.
Fiery collision on I-94 involving 2 semi trucks, car kills 1
Police seek person of interest in shooting on Lansing’s southside
Police seek person of interest in shooting on Lansing’s southside
Collision between motorcycle, tractor leaves 1 dead in Clinton County
One dead after collision between motorcycle, tractor in Clinton County
The East Lansing Police Oversight Commission held a special meeting on April 28, 2022 regarding...
‘How dare you’ -- Tempers rise in East Lansing over police shooting outside Meijer

Latest News

Man shot multiple times in Lansing, police searching for suspect
WILX Weather Webcast 4/30/2022 Evening Update
Power restored to thousands in Lansing
Power restored to thousands in Lansing
The Lansing Fire Department works to free a woman trapped in a crash on Pleasant Grove Road.
One hospitalized after rollover crash in Lansing