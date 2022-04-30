Power restored in Lansing, BWL explains what happened

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 19,000 customers were estimated to be without power in Lansing, according to the Lansing Board of Water and Light.

The BWL Outage Map shows customers throughout the city lost power, with a heavier concentration of outages towards the south side. BWL estimated that, as of 1 p.m., over 19,000 residential customers had lost power.

Traffic lights on the city’s south side were affected by the outage as well, slowing traffic from Edgewood to Saginaw, east of MLK to Waverly.

Read: Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III Selected by Seattle Seahawks in Second Round of NFL Draft

The Lansing Board of Water and Light said the widespread outage throughout the city occurred when routine testing caused equipment to trip offline around 12 p.m. Saturday.

Dick Peffley is the General Manager of the Lansing Board of Water and Light.

“We haven’t figured out exactly what happened yet. We’ll figure out the root cause and get to the bottom of it,” Peffley said. “It’s routinely tested like this and we’ve never seen an issue like this in the past, but we’ll get to the bottom of it.”

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor said he was proud of the BWL staff for their response time, and the citizens of Lansing for handling the outage calmly.

“They were able to get out immediately and get it figured out in an hour and 40 minutes,” Schor said.

Mayor Schor said he noted that, as he was driving back into Lansing from a funeral, Lansing drivers were treating the unpowered lights as four-way-stops. Which is exactly how they’re supposed to be handled.

“People did what they’re supposed to do,” Schor said.

All impacted customers were restored around 1:40 p.m. Peffley says they likely will not know an exact cause of the outage until at least Monday.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.