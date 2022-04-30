May is for Miracles
One hospitalized after rollover crash in Lansing

The Lansing Fire Department works to free a woman trapped in a crash on Pleasant Grove Road.
The Lansing Fire Department works to free a woman trapped in a crash on Pleasant Grove Road.(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Emergency crews responded Saturday to a rollover crash on Pleasant Grove Road that sent one person to the hospital.

Read: Thousands without power in Lansing

The Lansing Police Department (LPD) and Lansing Fire Department (LFD) were called to the scene a rollover crash Saturday morning. The driver, a 60-year-old woman, was trapped in her vehicle until LFD was able to free her.

A witness said the driver was driving at normal speed and then hit a light pole. According to LPD, the driver was up and able to walk around before she was transported to the hospital.

Pleasant Grove Road was closed while crews freed the driver and cleared debris. The crash remains under investigation.

