Michigan State’s Connor Heyward Drafted by Pittsburgh Steelers in Sixth Round

LAS VEGAS (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State tight end Connor Heyward was chosen by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the sixth round (No. 208 overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday, April 30.

Heyward is the third Spartan selected in this year’s NFL Draft (running back Kenneth Walker III, Seattle, second round, No. 41 overall; wide receiver Jalen Nailor, Minnesota, sixth round, No. 191 overall). Connor is also the third member of his family to be drafted, following his late father Craig (first round, 1988, New Orleans) and his older brother Cam (first round, 2011, Pittsburgh).

Heyward, who made the position change from running back to tight end during his fifth and final season with the Spartans in 2021, showcased his versatility as a fullback/H-Back at the Senior Bowl and worked out with the tight ends during the NFL Combine. He also played 36 games as a running back for the Spartans, including 15 starts, from 2017-20.

Heyward started all 13 games at tight end in 2021 after making the switch from running back in preseason camp. He led the Spartan tight ends and ranked tied for third on the team with a career-high 35 receptions for 326 yards and two TDs to earn honorable mention All-Big Ten accolades by both the coaches and media. Heyward played a total of 623 snaps, sixth most on the Spartan offense, and 17 of his 35 catches went for either first downs or touchdowns. A native of Duluth, Georgia, Heyward closed out his Spartan career in his home state, catching five passes for 37 yards, including a 15-yard TD in the fourth quarter that sparked MSU’s 11-point comeback win over No. 12 Pitt in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

As a sophomore in 2018, Heyward was a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award and earned the team’s Downtown Coaches Club award for the most outstanding player on offense that season after leading the Spartans in rushing yards (529; 40.7 ypg), rushing touchdowns (5), carries (118), all-purpose yards (1,065; 81.9 ypg) and kick returns (13 for 287 yards; 22.1 avg.).

A four-year letterwinner who played in 49 career games with the Spartans from 2017-21, including 28 starts (eight in 2018, one in 2019, six in 2020, 13 in 2021 / 15 at running back from 2018-20, 13 at tight end in 2021), Heyward finished his collegiate career with 2,265 all-purpose yards (825 rushing, 723 kick return, 711 receiving, 6 punt return) and scored 11 career touchdowns (six receiving, five rushing). He recorded 825 rushing yards on 211 carries with five TDs and had 96 career receptions for 711 yards and six touchdowns. He also returned 33 kickoffs in his career for 723 yards, ranking No. 16 on MSU career kick return yards list and tied for No. 18 on career kick return list (33).

Heyward graduated in May 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in communication.

