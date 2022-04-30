Michigan State WR Jalen Nailor drafted by Vikings

LAS VEGAS (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State wide receiver Jalen Nailor was chosen by the Minnesota Vikings in the sixth round (No. 191 overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday, April 30.

Nailor is the second Spartan to be selected in this year’s NFL Draft (running back Kenneth Walker, Seattle Seahawks, second round, No. 41 overall).

A three-year letterwinner, Nailor finished his Spartan career with 86 receptions for 1,454 yards and 12 TDs in 28 career games from 2018-21, including 21 starts (one in 2018, four in 2019, seven in 2020, nine in 2021). He became the 46th Spartan to reach 1,000 career receiving yards in the Western Kentucky game on Oct. 2, 2021, and had four career 100-yard receiving outings (119 yards vs. Iowa, 11/7/20; 128 vs. Western Kentucky, 10/2/21; 221 vs. Rutgers, 10/9/21; 108 vs. Pittsburgh, 12/30/21). MSU had a 20-8 record when Nailor was in the lineup, including a 9-0 mark in 2021.

The versatile playmaker compiled 1,844 career all-purpose yards (1,454 receiving, 179 kick return, 163 rushing, 48 punt return) and closed his collegiate career ranked tied for 17th in school history in TD catches (12), 16th in yards per catch (16.9), 28th in receiving yards (1,454) and 41st in receptions (86). He led the Big Ten in yards per catch in 2020 (19.8 avg.) and ranked second in 2021 (18.8 avg.).

Despite playing in only nine games in 2021, all starts, Nailor ranked second on the team with career highs in receptions (37), receiving yards (695) and TD catches (6). He started the first eight games of the season, but missed the last four games of the regular season with a hand injury; he returned to the starting lineup for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and led MSU with six catches for 108 yards in the win over No. 12 Pitt, his fourth career 100-yard receiving game and third of the season.

Nailor ranked among the Big Ten leaders in yards per catch (second with 18.8 avg.), receiving yards per game (seventh with 77.2), TD catches (tied for seventh with six), receptions per game (tied for 12th with 4.1), all-purpose yards (17th with 86.1 ypg) and receptions (21st with 37) to earn honorable mention All-Big Ten accolades by the media.

Nailor was named the Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week against Rutgers after tying a school record with three touchdown receptions to go along with five catches overall for 221 yards, the fourth-highest receiving total in school history, in MSU’s 31-13 win over the Scarlet Knights on Oct. 9. He caught TD passes of 63, 63 and 65 yards, all in the first half. According to the Big Ten Network, Nailor’s 44.2 yards per reception was the highest by a Big Ten player since 2000 (minimum five receptions), surpassing Charles Rogers’ 41.2 yards per reception vs. Wisconsin in 2001. Nailor had four catches for a school-record 208 yards in the first half alone. His 221 total receiving yards were the most ever by an opposing receiver in SHI Stadium history, bettering Larry Fitzgerald’s (Pittsburgh) 207 yards in 2003.In addition, Nailor had a career-high eight receptions for 128 yards vs. Western Kentucky in Week 5 and had two TD catches at No. 24 Miami in Week 3, including a 39-yard grab in the end zone in the fourth quarter.

During the pandemic-shortened seven-game 2020 season, Nailor had 26 catches for a team-high 515 yards (19.8 ypc/73.6 ypg) with a team-leading four TDs. He led the Big Ten and ranked 14th in the FBS in yards per reception (19.8 avg.).

Nailor is the first Spartan wide receiver drafted since Aaron Burbridge in 2016 (sixth round, 49ers).

