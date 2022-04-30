Man shot multiple times in Lansing, police searching for suspect

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Reports of shots fired sent Lansing Police to the area of S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Malcolm X St. in the early hours of Saturday morning.

At approximated 12 a.m. Saturday the Lansing Police Department (LPD) was called to the 800 block of S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. When they arrived they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, though police said they don’t believe his wounds were life threatening. His condition is stable.

No suspect has been taken into custody. Police said they don’t believe there is a threat to the public at this time.

“We do not believe it was a random act,” LPD told News 10. “We think it was an isolated incident.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600.

