How Michiganders can stay safe while cleaning up their yard

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As temperatures continue to rise, you may want to get a head start on some yardwork.

Before you open your shed, there are a few safety suggestions to keep in mind to keep you out of the emergency room.

“What I tell people always is, ‘pace yourself,’” said Kathy Valentine.

Valentine, the president of Plant Professionals, said once people start on their yards, they feel like they have to get it all done in one day -- even though their backs might not agree.

“The most common thing that my chiropractor has told me is people get out and they overdue and tweak their back,” Valentine said. “So again -- it’s that pace yourself and know your limitations.”

Many landscaping experts said it’s important to get all the rocks and other debris off your lawn before mowing otherwise -- one could end up going through your window.

“It is not unusual in any given neighborhood for somebody to have a rock or piece of metal thrown through a window for the first mowing,” Valentine said. “It’s not unusual for someone to discover there are holes and other trenches in their yard from animals. That mower blade can get stuck and damage the mower.”

So remember, the two biggest tips from the experts are spreading the labor out over a few days to avoid overexertion, and remove any objects which could hurt someone or damage property before starting up your mower.

If you think the project might be too overwhelming for your body, call the professionals for help.

