Annual Fur Ball Gala returns, raises money for Capital Area Humane Society

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area Humane Society held one of its biggest fundraisers Friday -- the Fur Ball Gala.

It was a night full of food, pictures and lots and lots of furry friends.

“This event is really critical in making sure we can take care of the animals in our community every year,” said President and CEO Julia Willson.

As of Friday, the Humane Society has more than 4,500 homeless animals in their shelter. Willson said there’s a reason the Fur Ball Gala has been going on for more than two decades.

“We are private, we are locally funded and we don’t get any government funding or support,” Willson said. “We are strictly a privately funded organization.”

While others sat back and relaxed, everybody came in their best dressed.

“It’s wonderful for us, it’s a wonderful cause,” said attendee Dr. Mary Lee Davis. “This particular shelter is doing great things. It’s raising money for the right cause.”

Joey, a rescue dog, and his family has been attending the gala for seven years and every year, Joey is just as excited as them.

“He was looking forward to it,” said Mark Rinella. “As soon as we here he knew where he was going.”

More information on the Capital Area Humane Society can be found on its official website here.

More: Community news

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.