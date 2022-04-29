Voting open for the 2022 Michigan Sports Hall of Fame

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Sports Hall of Fame 2022 ballot is now open for public vote.

The organization recognizes giants of Michigan athletics, both professional and amateur. They’re asking you to pick who deserves the recognition in Michigan sports.

The Hall of Fame was created in 1954 by a group of influential Michiganders, including Lt. Governor Philip A. Hart and Michigan State University Athletic Director Biggie Munn. It is believed to be the oldest State Sports Hall of Fame in the United States, electing its inaugural Class in 1955.

The purpose of the Michigan Sports Hall of fame is not only to recognize great athletes, but great promoters of athletics as well. Barry Sanders, Joe Louis and Gerald Ford (a U of M football player before he did that other thing) appear on the list, alongside people like Hal Schram, a favorite Michigan sports reporter.

This year, News 10′s own Tim Staudt has been nominated.

“Known as the ‘Dean of Sports,’ he’s anchored sportscasts at WILX in Lansing since 1980,” his entry says in the ballot. “His 50-year career makes him the longest tenured sportscaster on television in the state of Michigan.”

The finalists picked for the 2022 Hall of Fame can now be voted on by the public. They include figures in both professional and amateur Michigan athletics.

Who’s on the ballot?

Bennie Blades: The Detroit Lions selected Blades with the third overall pick in the 1988 NFL Draft, where he spent nine of his ten NFL seasons. Earned NFL All Rookie honors, selected to the Pro Bowl in 1991, First-Team All-NFL and First team All-NFC honors. Named to the Detroit Lions All-Time Team.

Pavel Datsyuk: In 2001, Datsyuk began a Red Wing career that would extend over 14 seasons and include two Stanley Cup Championships (2002, 2008). In 2017, Pavel Datsyuk was named one of the “100 Greatest NHL Players” in history.

Tony Esposito: Born in Canada and attended Michigan Tech (MTU). Three-time first-team All-American goaltender, helped Huskies win 1964-65 NCAA Championship. Named to five NHL All-Star teams and won one Stanley Cup, with the Montreal Canadians. Inducted into MTU Athletic Hall of Fame in 1991 & Hockey Hall of Fame in 1988. Named one of history’s “100 Greatest NHL Players.”

Larry Foote: Excelled at the University of Michigan where he was a two-time first-team All-Big-Ten football selection, a first team All-American and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. Foote was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth round (128th overall) in the 2002 NFL Draft and would go on to have a 13-year NFL career with Pittsburgh (11 years), Arizona (1 Year) and Detroit (1 year). Three-time Super Bowl champion.

Antonio Gates: Born in Detroit, Antonio played football and basketball at Central High School, before playing basketball for two seasons for Kent State helping them win two MAC basketball championships a berth in the NCAA tournament, and a spot in the Elite Eight. 15-year NFL career, all with the Chargers, Gates was named to eight Pro Bowl teams, selected three times as a First-team All-Pro, named to the NFL 2000′s All Decade team, as well as the Chargers 50th Anniversary Team.

Kevin Glover: Born in Washington D.C., attended the University of Maryland, earned All-American honors as a senior. Selected in the second round of the 1985 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions, would go on to play 13 of his 15 NFL seasons with the team. Known as one of the best centers in the league.

Richard Hamilton: Born in Pennsylvania, he spent nine of his 14 NBA seasons (2002 – 2011) with the Detroit Pistons. Hamilton helped the Pistons to six straight Eastern Conference final appearances and two straight final appearances winning the 2004 NBA championship.

Derek Lowe: Born in Dearborn, he was a four-sport letterman at Edsel Ford High School. Drafted by Seattle for baseball, then was traded to Boston, in 2000, led the AL with 42 saves and a 2.56 ERA. He became a starting pitcher in 2002 and went 21-8 with a 2.58 ERA finishing third in Cy Young voting. His Major League record over 17 seasons was 176-157 with a 4.03 ERA.

Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez: Born and raised in Puerto Rico, he made his major league debut for the Texas Rangers in 1991 and quickly developed into one of the top catchers in the game. He signed with the Tigers in 2004, signaling a rejuvenation of the franchise and would go on to be a contributor in the Tigers 2006 American League Championship and World Series appearance, amid five seasons with in Detroit totaling 611 games with a .298 batting avg, 62 HR and 300 RBIs.

Sandra Jo Shiery: Born in Coldwater, she started bowling at the age of four and ultimately won ten Professional Women’s Bowling Association National Titles. One of five American women to win the All-Events gold medal at the Women’s Tenpin Bowling Association (WTBA) World Championships. Only American woman to win the All-Events gold medal from 1971 to 2011. The only American woman to medal in All Events from 1979 to 1999 and was the first amateur to win a Ladies Professional Bowling Tour (LPBT) National Tournament, won the 1989 South Bend Classic and the 1990 Ebonite Open.

Bob Welch: The Detroit native starred in basketball and baseball at Hazel Park High School. He went on to attend Eastern Michigan University (EMU) where he was an outstanding pitcher for the EMU baseball team from 1974-77, and a mainstay on the pitching staff that helped EMU win the Mid-American Conference and Mid-East Regional Championships in both 1975 and 1976. He was a first-round draft choice of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1977 and would have a 17-year career, with a record of 211-146 and a 3.47 ERA. Winner of the 1990 Cy Young Award.

You can cast your vote now through May 22 at the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame website.

