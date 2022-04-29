May is for Miracles
Uncovering history in Jackson

By Holly Harper
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -A Camp Jackson historical marker has been unveiled on the land that True Community Credit Union currently sits on.

Chief Experience Officer, Sarah Ermatinger, shares how they came upon knowing they were on the special land and about the early American demonstrations that took place on Saturday. Check out the video for more!

