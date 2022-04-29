May is for Miracles
Potter Park Zoo celebrates Arbor Day

Arbor Day has been a national holiday since 1872.
Arbor Day.
By Krystle Holleman and Maureen Halliday
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 9:28 AM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday is National Arbor Day a day where you have a chance to stop and smell the dogwoods, pine, or maple trees and celebrate everything trees do for the environment.

Trees signal season changes, provide oxygen and protect the earth from erosion. In Lansing, Potter Park Zoo is celebrating National Arbor Day.

The zoo will be planting a swamp white oak tree along the Red Cedar River and will provide information about trees in Michigan.

From 9:30 a.m. until 2 p.m., volunteers at the zoo will talk about different animals that live in trees, teach how to identify different trees, and participants can take a pledge to help protect them.

For more information, visit PotterParkZoo.org.

