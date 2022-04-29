Potter Park Zoo celebrates Arbor Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday is National Arbor Day a day where you have a chance to stop and smell the dogwoods, pine, or maple trees and celebrate everything trees do for the environment.

Trees signal season changes, provide oxygen and protect the earth from erosion. In Lansing, Potter Park Zoo is celebrating National Arbor Day.

Related: Volunteers in Jackson spread TLC throughout the community

The zoo will be planting a swamp white oak tree along the Red Cedar River and will provide information about trees in Michigan.

From 9:30 a.m. until 2 p.m., volunteers at the zoo will talk about different animals that live in trees, teach how to identify different trees, and participants can take a pledge to help protect them.

Arbor Day has been a national holiday since 1872.

For more information, visit PotterParkZoo.org.

More from Potter Park: Potter Park Zoo hosting educational event - ‘Saving Species’

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.