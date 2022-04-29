May is for Miracles
Advertisement

One dead after collision between motorcycle, tractor in Clinton County

Collision between motorcycle, tractor leaves 1 dead in Clinton County
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One person is dead after a crash between a farm tractor and a motorcycle in Clinton County.

Now Desk: Lions, Tigers and The Dean

The crash happened Thursday night on Price Road near County Farm Road in Olive Township.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office tells News 10 that a tractor pulled out in front of a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle wasn’t able to avoid the tractor and died from his injuries.

He’s been identified as a 42-year-old man from St. Johns.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a fatal April 28, 2022 collision on I-94.
Fiery collision on I-94 involving 2 semi trucks, car kills 1
The East Lansing Police Oversight Commission held a special meeting on April 28, 2022 regarding...
‘How dare you’ -- Tempers rise in East Lansing over police shooting outside Meijer
Police seek person of interest in shooting on Lansing’s southside
Police seek person of interest in shooting on Lansing’s southside
Lansing business pays employees back $94K after misclassification
Michigan State Police cruiser struck by semi truck on I-94
VIDEO: Michigan State Police cruiser struck by semi truck on I-94

Latest News

Activist pleads no contest to arson in Jackson house fire
McLaren Greater Lansing's new hybrid operating rooms
Farmers ask Michigan lawmakers for help
Farmers asking lawmakers for help
Farmers asking lawmakers for help
Here are this morning's biggest stories
Don’t do it because it’s Arbor Day, do it because it helps the atmosphere