One dead after collision between motorcycle, tractor in Clinton County

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One person is dead after a crash between a farm tractor and a motorcycle in Clinton County.

Now Desk: Lions, Tigers and The Dean

The crash happened Thursday night on Price Road near County Farm Road in Olive Township.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office tells News 10 that a tractor pulled out in front of a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle wasn’t able to avoid the tractor and died from his injuries.

He’s been identified as a 42-year-old man from St. Johns.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.