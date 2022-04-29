One dead after collision between motorcycle, tractor in Clinton County
OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One person is dead after a crash between a farm tractor and a motorcycle in Clinton County.
The crash happened Thursday night on Price Road near County Farm Road in Olive Township.
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office tells News 10 that a tractor pulled out in front of a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle wasn’t able to avoid the tractor and died from his injuries.
He’s been identified as a 42-year-old man from St. Johns.
