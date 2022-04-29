Now Desk Sports -- Lions, Tigers and The Dean

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lions, Tigers and... the Dean? Let’s have a look at sports headlines this weekend.

Lions -- Michigan DE Hutchinson 2nd overall drafted by Lions

The first round of the NFL draft saw U of M defensive standouts Daxton Hill and Aidan Hutchinson selected. Hill is going to the Bengals, while Hutchinson is practically going down the street—He’s heading to Detroit to play for the Lions.

Friday and Saturday are when Super Bowl teams will come together. Rounds 2 and 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft, which will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday, will likely be filled with more trades than the first round.

The Detroit Tigers hope to end a 5-game losing streak tonight.

Los Angeles has gone 6-1 in home games and 12-6 overall. Detroit has a 6-12 record overall and a 4-8 record in home games.

But it’s not all bad news for the Tigers: Their pitchers have a collective 3.41 ERA, which ranks seventh in the American League. Meanwhile, the Dodgers will play without pitcher Trevor Bauer, who was suspended Friday for two full seasons without pay by Major League Baseball.

The suspension is for violating the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy, which he denies.

The two teams meet for the first time this season tonight at 10:10 p.m.

The Dean of Sports -- Voting open for the 2022 Michigan Sports Hall of Fame

The Michigan Sports Hall of Fame 2022 ballot is now open for public vote. The organization recognizes giants of Michigan athletics, both professional and amateur.

They’re asking you to pick who deserves the recognition in Michigan sports.

Nominees for 2022 include Pudge Rodriguez, Tony Esposito and a man by the name of Tim Staudt.

“Known as the ‘Dean of Sports,’ he’s anchored sportscasts at WILX in Lansing since 1980,” his entry says in the ballot. “His 50-year career makes him the longest tenured sportscaster on television in the state of Michigan.”

You can cast your vote now through May 22 at the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame website.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.