In My View: MSU’s Haller focused on preparing coaches

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Alan Haller has been Michigan State’s athletic director less than a year, but my has he seen a variety of issues in college sports already.

Name, image and likeness has been a huge issue as has the transfer portal. When I asked him this week if he thinks reform is needed, as many other American college coaches believe, he took a different stance.

According to Haler, MSU’s coaches must be ready in advance to meet the changing atmosphere of college sports. He thinks it’s imperative that all MSU coaches know how to deal with the changing issues, to keep up with the Joneses, so to speak, from the competition.

Reform may come but, at MSU, Alan Haller wants his coaches prepared in advance for whatever comes.

