Michigan law enforcement agencies host Drug Take Back Day event

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a good time to clean out your medicine cabinets -- Saturday is National Drug Take Back Day!

Most law enforcement agencies across Mid-Michigan will be accepting prescription drugs -- including opioids -- from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can dispose of expired, unused or unwanted medication at any Michigan State Police Post, as well as at police departments in Grand Ledge, Saint Johns and Portland.

Drug Take Back Day aims to reduce prescription drug abuse and prevent overdoses.

More information on Drug Take Back Day -- including locations on a collection site closest to you -- can be found on its official webpage here.

#TuesdayTip: Spring cleaning? Don’t forget to clean out your medicine cabinet. You can dispose of expired, unused or unwanted medication this Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at any MSP Post. #TakeBackDay pic.twitter.com/1rEKO3z5vu — Michigan State Police (@MichStatePolice) April 26, 2022

