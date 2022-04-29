May is for Miracles
Michigan law enforcement agencies host Drug Take Back Day event

Saturday is Michigan State Police's Prescription Drug Take Back Day
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a good time to clean out your medicine cabinets -- Saturday is National Drug Take Back Day!

Most law enforcement agencies across Mid-Michigan will be accepting prescription drugs -- including opioids -- from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can dispose of expired, unused or unwanted medication at any Michigan State Police Post, as well as at police departments in Grand Ledge, Saint Johns and Portland.

Drug Take Back Day aims to reduce prescription drug abuse and prevent overdoses.

More information on Drug Take Back Day -- including locations on a collection site closest to you -- can be found on its official webpage here.

