May is for Miracles
‘Play It Again,’ Fowlerville: Luke Bryan returning in September

The country superstar is bringing his Farm Tour 2022 to Kubiak Family Farm.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Get ready to ’Play It Again,’ Fowlerville.

Country superstar Luke Bryan is returning to Kubiak Family Farm on September 17 for the third stop in his six-date Farm Tour 2022.

Play It Again: Luke Bryan bringing tour to local farm

The announcement was made on Luke Bryan’s Facebook page Friday morning. The Michigan stop will also include Jameson Rodgers, The Peach Pickers, and DJ ROCK as support.

“All year long, I look forward to playing small towns while lifting up the American farmer,” the Facebook post stated.

The stop will come nearly a year to the day since Bryan rocked the fields in Fowlerville in September 2021. That show was also at Kubiak Family Farm.

Tickets for the 2022 stop go on sale Thursday, May 5.

More: Country superstar stops in Fowlerville, leaves mark on community

Posted by Luke Bryan on Friday, April 29, 2022

