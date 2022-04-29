Lions trade up to select Alabama WR Jameson Williams with No. 12 pick

LAS VEGAS (WILX) - The Detroit Lions selected Alabama Wide Receiver Jameson Williams with the 12th overall pick in the first round of the NFL draft.

The Lions had traded picks 32, 34 and 66 to Minnesota Vikings for picks 12 and 46.

Williams skipped his senior season at Alabama to enter the NFL draft in January.

He’s the second player the Lions selected Thursday night after selecting Michigan Defensive End Aidan Hutchinson 2nd overall.

