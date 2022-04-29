May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Lions trade up to select Alabama WR Jameson Williams with No. 12 pick

11/6/21 MFB Alabama vs LSU Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) Photo by Robert Sutton
11/6/21 MFB Alabama vs LSU Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) Photo by Robert Sutton(Robert Sutton | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (WILX) - The Detroit Lions selected Alabama Wide Receiver Jameson Williams with the 12th overall pick in the first round of the NFL draft.

The Lions had traded picks 32, 34 and 66 to Minnesota Vikings for picks 12 and 46.

Williams skipped his senior season at Alabama to enter the NFL draft in January.

He’s the second player the Lions selected Thursday night after selecting Michigan Defensive End Aidan Hutchinson 2nd overall.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a fatal April 28, 2022 collision on I-94.
Fiery collision on I-94 involving 2 semi trucks, car kills 1
The East Lansing Police Oversight Commission held a special meeting on April 28, 2022 regarding...
‘How dare you’ -- Tempers rise in East Lansing over police shooting outside Meijer
Lansing business pays employees back $94K after misclassification
Michigan State Police cruiser struck by semi truck on I-94
VIDEO: Michigan State Police cruiser struck by semi truck on I-94
Cheyanna King went missing April 24.
‘It’s just her and I’ -- Sister asks for public’s help finding missing Haslett teen

Latest News

Activist pleads no contest to arson in Jackson house fire
McLaren Greater Lansing's new hybrid operating rooms
Farmers ask Michigan lawmakers for help
Farmers asking lawmakers for help
Farmers asking lawmakers for help
Here are this morning's biggest stories
Don’t do it because it’s Arbor Day, do it because it helps the atmosphere