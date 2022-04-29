Lions draft Michigan DE Hutchinson 2nd overall

LAS VEGAS (WILX) - The Detroit Lions selected Michigan Defensive End Aidan Hutchinson 2nd overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The pick came after the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Georgia’s Trayvon Walker.

Hutchinson, from Plymouth, was expected to go first overall in the NFL draft up until recently, when Walker climbed up the mock draft lists.

Hutchinson will give the Lions a much needed piece on defense, especially in the pass rush.

He’s the second defensive player in Michigan to be drafted in the top 5 (Charles Woodson 4th overall, Oakland Raiders, 1998).

He’s the 33rd Wolverine to be drafted by the Lions franchise.

During his final season with Michigan (2021) Hutchinson made 62 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, 14.0 sacks (including 3 against Ohio State), two forced fumbles and recovered one fumble.

