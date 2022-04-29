May is for Miracles
Lions draft Michigan DE Hutchinson 2nd overall

Hutchinson is from Plymouth, Michigan
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) scrambles away from Michigan defensive end Aidan...
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) scrambles away from Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson should be strongly considered for the Heisman Trophy after he had three sacks, setting a single-season record for college football team, in a win over Ohio State that put the Wolverines in the Big Ten championship game and national title race. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)(Tony Ding | AP)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 8:23 PM EDT
LAS VEGAS (WILX) - The Detroit Lions selected Michigan Defensive End Aidan Hutchinson 2nd overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The pick came after the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Georgia’s Trayvon Walker.

Hutchinson, from Plymouth, was expected to go first overall in the NFL draft up until recently, when Walker climbed up the mock draft lists.

Hutchinson will give the Lions a much needed piece on defense, especially in the pass rush.

He’s the second defensive player in Michigan to be drafted in the top 5 (Charles Woodson 4th overall, Oakland Raiders, 1998).

He’s the 33rd Wolverine to be drafted by the Lions franchise.

During his final season with Michigan (2021) Hutchinson made 62 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, 14.0 sacks (including 3 against Ohio State), two forced fumbles and recovered one fumble.

