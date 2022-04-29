Learning more about the Michigan Agriculture Environmental Program

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Michigan Farm Bureau and Studio 10 got the chance to talk to Charles Loveland, a farmer from the Jackson area, who participates in the Michigan Agriculture Environmental Program. The innovative and proactive program helps farms of all sizes and all commodities voluntarily prevent or minimize agricultural pollution risks. There are over 6,000 farms throughout the state of Michigan that participate in the MAEAP.

Check out the video to learn more about Charles’ farm and the Michigan Agriculture Environmental Program.

