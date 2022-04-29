May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Learning more about the Michigan Agriculture Environmental Program

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Michigan Farm Bureau and Studio 10 got the chance to talk to Charles Loveland, a farmer from the Jackson area, who participates in the Michigan Agriculture Environmental Program. The innovative and proactive program helps farms of all sizes and all commodities voluntarily prevent or minimize agricultural pollution risks. There are over 6,000 farms throughout the state of Michigan that participate in the MAEAP.

Check out the video to learn more about Charles’ farm and the Michigan Agriculture Environmental Program.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a fatal April 28, 2022 collision on I-94.
Fiery collision on I-94 involving 2 semi trucks, car kills 1
The East Lansing Police Oversight Commission held a special meeting on April 28, 2022 regarding...
‘How dare you’ -- Tempers rise in East Lansing over police shooting outside Meijer
Police seek person of interest in shooting on Lansing’s southside
Police seek person of interest in shooting on Lansing’s southside
Lansing business pays employees back $94K after misclassification
Michigan State Police cruiser struck by semi truck on I-94
VIDEO: Michigan State Police cruiser struck by semi truck on I-94

Latest News

Buckingham
Buckingham Strategic Wealth shares some tips about dealing with the volatile stock market
True Community Credit Union marker unveiling
Uncovering history in Jackson
open spot theatre
Open Spot Theatre celebrates 10 years of providing theatre for all
Superhero cookies
Decorating cookies in honor of National Superhero Day