Lansing Roller Derby back and better than ever in 2022
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Roller Derby organization is back and better than ever in the 2022 season.

This year, the East Lansing Roller Derby team partnered with the Lansing Derby Vixens, who had lost their arena (The Summit closed in 2021).

Once a month, it’s a load of fun at Court One Training Center in East Lansing, with the area’s four derby teams (Broadbarians, Mavins, Vixens and Capital Corruption) duking it out.

“There are two teams, both are playing offense and defense at the same time, every team fields a jammer and four blockers, and the jammer score points by getting around the blockers’ hips,” said Elizabeth Tweadey, a jammer for the Broadbarians.

“Tweadey’s trying to get around, and I’m trying to hold it down, make sure she can’t get around us,” said Kandace Griffin, a blocker for the Broadbarians and a team board member. “I’m holding her back.”

It’s one of the more physical sports you’ve never seen.

“Someone’s laying you out because they love you. You got to be really tough, but it’s fun, it’s so fun.”

So, you’ve got to get around somehow.

“Skate really fast and hope no one catches you,” said Tweadey. “My move is I like to be really jukey, so I move around a lot.”

The Lansing Roller Derby is a welcoming community.

“I couldn’t find my volleyball friends yet, I know how to skate, and someone told me I should come play roller derby, and I said, okay, I’ll give it a go,” said Griffin. “You don’t need to know how to skate at all, we’ll teach you how to skate and to fall, that’s what you have to learn, how to skate and how to fall safely, then you can be out here hitting folks.”

And the participants feel like they can be themselves and play hard.

“I feel like a lot of us are told that we can’t be aggressive and hit, and there aren’t many opportunities to do that,” said Tweadey. “So it’s really unique we have something like this.”

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

