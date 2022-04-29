Lansing nonprofit giving out prom dresses

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s officially prom season! And if your teen is looking for the perfect look, a Mid-Michigan nonprofit wants to help you out.

Ever After Opportunities is giving out free prom dresses, shoes and accessories on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The organization is located at 5330 West Saginaw Highway in Lansing.

The president of the organization said she’s excited to see people come out and find their look. Ever After Opportunities is giving out dresses on an appointment basis. To make an appointment, call Ever After Opportunities at 517-855-5646.

More information on Ever After Opportunities can be found on its official Facebook page here.

More: Community news

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.