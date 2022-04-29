May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Lansing nonprofit giving out prom dresses

Lansing nonprofit giving out prom dresses
By Markie Heideman
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s officially prom season! And if your teen is looking for the perfect look, a Mid-Michigan nonprofit wants to help you out.

Ever After Opportunities is giving out free prom dresses, shoes and accessories on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The organization is located at 5330 West Saginaw Highway in Lansing.

The president of the organization said she’s excited to see people come out and find their look. Ever After Opportunities is giving out dresses on an appointment basis. To make an appointment, call Ever After Opportunities at 517-855-5646.

More information on Ever After Opportunities can be found on its official Facebook page here.

More: Community news

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a fatal April 28, 2022 collision on I-94.
Fiery collision on I-94 involving 2 semi trucks, car kills 1
The East Lansing Police Oversight Commission held a special meeting on April 28, 2022 regarding...
‘How dare you’ -- Tempers rise in East Lansing over police shooting outside Meijer
Police seek person of interest in shooting on Lansing’s southside
Police seek person of interest in shooting on Lansing’s southside
Lansing business pays employees back $94K after misclassification
Michigan State Police cruiser struck by semi truck on I-94
VIDEO: Michigan State Police cruiser struck by semi truck on I-94

Latest News

Activist pleads no contest to arson in Jackson house fire
McLaren Greater Lansing's new hybrid operating rooms
Farmers ask Michigan lawmakers for help
Farmers asking lawmakers for help
Farmers asking lawmakers for help
Here are this morning's biggest stories
Don’t do it because it’s Arbor Day, do it because it helps the atmosphere