On The Job Report: 4/29/2022

CNAs

DIMONDALE NURSING CARE CENTER

Salary: $

Description:

Our CNAs are more than just caregivers, they are friends and companions. They build relationships with our patients and families while providing assistance with daily living tasks like eating meals and laying down for bed. Our CNAs are uniquely positioned to notice changes in mood and behavior that is key in helping our clinical team recognize potential medical issues. You will know your patients so well that you will know when something is not right. Our CNAs are a critical component of our clinical nursing team.

How you will help people every day:

You will promote hospitality and excellent customer service in our every daily interaction with our guests, their families, and visitors. Through kind words and encouragement, you will promote a positive, healthy environment in which to heal and thrive.

You will perform and document patient care using the individualized care plans as a guide. Bathing and all activities of daily living related care, such as skin care, preventative and supportive care, routine morning and evening mouth care, shaving, and dressing.

You will perform and document nutritional intake, blood pressure, TPRs, catheter care, bowel/bladder training, weights, turning, positioning, range of motion, and ambulation.

You will support physical, psychological, occupational, speech, restorative and recreational therapies by positively encouraging and promoting continued well-being.

You will observe and report, as necessary, significant changes in routine or condition as appropriate to your nursing team

You will earn:

Competitive wages based on your valuable experience

PLUS $2.35 per hour hero pay

Shift Differential

Overtime Pay

Up to $750 Sign On Bonus paid in quarterly increments

Yearly Merit Increases

PLUS we offer you best in class benefits:

Medical – no deductible or co-pay

Dental & Vision

Generous Paid Time Off

Holiday Pay

Career Opportunities – Grow your nursing career!

Company paid Short Term Disability & Life Insurance

Unlimited Referral Bonuses up to $1500 each

401k with employer match

We can work with your scheduling needs:

8 hour shifts

Full or Part Time

All Shifts available

Requirements:

You have completed of an approved nurse aide training program, with current certification required from the State of Michigan

Excellent customer service skills with a commitment to delivering Excellent, Passionate, Innovative care!

You are a team player, dedicated to doing what it takes to support your team members and get the job done.

How to Apply:

https://theapplicantmanager.com/jobs?pos=n54331

In compliance with OHSA regulations, COVID-19 vaccination, or an approved exception as required by law, is required for employment.

The Davies Project Independent Living Specialist/Social Worker

DISABILITY NETWORK CAPITAL AREA

Salary: $20/hour

Description:

ONE YEAR GRANT FUNDED POSITION w/ Possible Renewal

SPECIAL JOB REQUIREMENT– MASTER LEVEL SOCIAL WORKER

In partnership with The Davies Project, DNCAP is seeking a full time Independent Living Specialist/Social Worker 35-40 hours per week. This position is a non-exempt position with a starting wage of $20 per hour. Full benefit package including medical, paid time off, and 403b.

The Davies Project is a Lansing based non-profit that provides transportation to medical appointments for children with long-term or serious health challenges, as well as expectant moms to prenatal appointments and parents to the NICU to bond with their newborns.

The Davies Project is working collaboratively with Delta Dental of Michigan and Disability Network Capital Ar-ea to promote the connection between oral health and overall physical health. The goal is to help the families remove personal and systemic barriers by:

Education - The promotion of oral health for all family members Goal Setting – Using a person-centered approach to identify, develop and implement a person cen-tered/service plan that connects families with other valuable resources to meet their needs in the community Outreach/Peer Support- Organize and host gatherings with families Create an orientation process for new families of The Davies Project. Develop working partnerships with other agencies Complete reports and data entry in a timely manner

The successful candidate for this position will be a Disability Network Capital Area employee working onsite at The Davies Project. DNCAP has resources including technical assistance in benefits and accommoda-tions.

Examples of duties do not include all tasks and may be added, deleted, or modified at any time.

Duties include:

• Providing a range of services either individually or in small groups.

• Act as a first point of contact for individuals interested in the dental services; helping coordinate with lo-cal service providers, transportation, etc.

• Utilize a person-centered approach to develop a plan of service.

• Assisting individuals with benefits through MI Bridges – food assistance, Medicaid, SER

• Participate in community work groups/committees, developing working partnerships with other agencies.

• Timely completion of reports, billings, and data entry

• Examples of duties outlined do not include all tasks which may be required in this position. Duties and responsibilities may be added, deleted, or modified at any time.

Requirements:

Minimum Hiring Requirements

Possession of a Master of Social Work from an accredited university. A minimum of two years’ human service experience with the provision of case manage-ment/facilitation. Personal experience with a disability and/or knowledge of disability related issues. Must successfully pass a criminal background check, sex offender registry, and DHHS Central Regis-try. Must have access to reliable transportation.

Minimum Skill Requirements

1. Strong verbal and written communication skills.

2. Ability to design and implement a person-centered approach.

3. Ability to complete Independent Living assessments. DNCAP assessments may be either office-based or require a home visit.

4. Excellent organization and documentation skills.

5. Ability to use word processing and data entry.

6. Develop and maintain working relationships with community agencies and agency partners.

7. Must be proficient with the use of web conferencing tools such as MS Teams and Zoom software programs.

Key Competencies

1. Customer service skills. Ability to provide behavioral based feedback.

2. Consistently demonstrates the ability to interact with individuals with diverse disabilities and different socioeconomic, cultural, and racial backgrounds. Develops and adapts learning materials and teaching methods driven by the needs of the individual.

3. Ability to multitask while maintaining a balance of focus and completion.

4. Strong analytical skills. Able to problem-solve. Facilitates discussions which promote identification and evaluation of options and effective implementation.

5. Able to work with minimal supervision by demonstrating initiative and sound judgment.

6. Meets deadlines and is respectful of others’ time frames.

7. Self-starter and highly motivated.

Training Requirements: Within the first 90 days completion of the MI Bridges Navigator.

How to Apply:

Please send cover letter and resume, referencing Job #MSWDP04262022 to: Disability Network Capital Area, 901 E. Mt. Hope Ave., Lansing, MI 48910 attn: Laurie Parker or email to lparker@dncap.org. No phone calls please. Posting deadline: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Feel free to visit our website: www.dncap.org and Facebook page: Disability Network Capital Area.

The Disability Network Capital Area is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer and provides equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants for employment and prohibits discrimination and harassment of any type without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability status, genetics, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state, or local laws. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation, and training. The Disability Network Capital Area follows Employment at Will practices. The agency does not offer tenured or guaranteed employment. Employment may be terminated by either party with or without notice and with or without cause.

Truck Driver

I. O. EXPRESS INC.

Salary: $25/hour

Description:

Driver of a dump lead. Benefits available

Requirements:

Two years of experience with dumps CDL A required

How to Apply:

Email a resume to ioexpressinc@yahoo.com or leave a message for Todd at 517-676-9833

