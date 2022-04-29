May is for Miracles
Advertisement

FDA calling for lower lead levels in juice

Lead is a naturally occurring element, which means it cannot be completely removed from the food supply.
Consumer Reports tested 45 popular fruit juices across the country, including apple, grape,...
Consumer Reports tested 45 popular fruit juices across the country, including apple, grape, pear, and other fruit blends, and found elevated levels of arsenic, cadmium, and lead.(Pexels)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 9:39 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) wants to make drinks safer for children.

Officials are calling for lead levels to be reduced in apple juice and other juice blends.

More from the FDA: FDA issues plan to ban menthol in cigarettes, cigars

Lead is a naturally occurring element, which means it cannot be completely removed from the food supply. But the FDA says if the action they recommend is taken, consumer exposure would be limited.

They say establishing a 10 parts per billion level could result in close to a 50% reduction in lead exposure.

This is part of the agency’s “Closer To Zero” action plan, which debuted in April 2021.

Next: Ford recalls Explorer SUVs that can roll away while in park

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a fatal April 28, 2022 collision on I-94.
Fiery collision on I-94 involving 2 semi trucks, car kills 1
Police seek person of interest in shooting on Lansing’s southside
Police seek person of interest in shooting on Lansing’s southside
The East Lansing Police Oversight Commission held a special meeting on April 28, 2022 regarding...
‘How dare you’ -- Tempers rise in East Lansing over police shooting outside Meijer
Collision between motorcycle, tractor leaves 1 dead in Clinton County
One dead after collision between motorcycle, tractor in Clinton County
Luke Bryan performs at Charlie Daniels 80th Birthday Volunteer Jam at Bridgestone Arena on...
‘Play It Again,’ Fowlerville: Luke Bryan returning in September

Latest News

Power restored to thousands in Lansing
Power restored to thousands in Lansing
The Lansing Fire Department works to free a woman trapped in a crash on Pleasant Grove Road.
One hopitalized after rollover crash in Lansing
Power restored in Lansing, BWL explains what happened
How Michiganders can stay safe while cleaning up their yard
How Michiganders can stay safe while cleaning up their yard