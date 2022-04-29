FDA calling for lower lead levels in juice

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) wants to make drinks safer for children.

Officials are calling for lead levels to be reduced in apple juice and other juice blends.

Lead is a naturally occurring element, which means it cannot be completely removed from the food supply. But the FDA says if the action they recommend is taken, consumer exposure would be limited.

They say establishing a 10 parts per billion level could result in close to a 50% reduction in lead exposure.

This is part of the agency’s “Closer To Zero” action plan, which debuted in April 2021.

