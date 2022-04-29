Crouch in Transfer Portal From MSU Football

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Quavaris Crouch is leaving Michigan State’s football team and has placed his name in the transfer portal. Crouch transferred to MSU a year ago after two seasons at Tennessee. He played the first ten games of the season last fall, then missed the final three with an injury and he missed spring practice. He will need an NCAA waiver to transfer to another school without having to sit out a year. Crouch is the third MSU football player to enter the portal since the end of spring practice on April 13th.

