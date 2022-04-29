May is for Miracles
Clinton County Sheriff Larry Jerue retires, Sean Dush takes charge

Clinton County Sheriff Larry Jerue retires
By Amy Lyman
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - There was a change of command at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

Detective Lt. Sean Dush was sworn in as the new sheriff Friday afternoon. Dush is taking over for sheriff Larry Jerue, who is retiring with undersheriff Fritz Sandberg.

Jerue had been Clinton County sheriff for about a decade. He spent about the same amount of time as DeWitt’s police chief and, before that, worked with the Ann Arbor Police Department for 26 years.

Sandberg spent 35 years with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. Mike Gutt, DeWitt Township’s police chief, will take over for Sandberg Monday.

