May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Buckingham Strategic Wealth shares some tips about dealing with the volatile stock market

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The markets have been very volatile lately with multiple days of large losses. Roger Millbrook, a financial advisor from Buckingham Strategic Wealth, shared some tips with us regarding how concerned investors should be with the current markets.

Plus, when it comes to taking some risks with the markets, what should people be considering to make sure they don’t incur any losses? Click the video to learn more about ways that you can deal with the current markets.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a fatal April 28, 2022 collision on I-94.
Fiery collision on I-94 involving 2 semi trucks, car kills 1
The East Lansing Police Oversight Commission held a special meeting on April 28, 2022 regarding...
‘How dare you’ -- Tempers rise in East Lansing over police shooting outside Meijer
Police seek person of interest in shooting on Lansing’s southside
Police seek person of interest in shooting on Lansing’s southside
Lansing business pays employees back $94K after misclassification
Michigan State Police cruiser struck by semi truck on I-94
VIDEO: Michigan State Police cruiser struck by semi truck on I-94

Latest News

True Community Credit Union marker unveiling
Uncovering history in Jackson
MI Farm Bureau
Learning more about the Michigan Agriculture Environmental Program
open spot theatre
Open Spot Theatre celebrates 10 years of providing theatre for all
Superhero cookies
Decorating cookies in honor of National Superhero Day