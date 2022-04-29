Buckingham Strategic Wealth shares some tips about dealing with the volatile stock market

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The markets have been very volatile lately with multiple days of large losses. Roger Millbrook, a financial advisor from Buckingham Strategic Wealth, shared some tips with us regarding how concerned investors should be with the current markets.

Plus, when it comes to taking some risks with the markets, what should people be considering to make sure they don’t incur any losses? Click the video to learn more about ways that you can deal with the current markets.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.