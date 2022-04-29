May is for Miracles
Becker Headed To Prison

Generic (Source: Pixabay)
By Tim Staudt
Apr. 29, 2022
-LONDON (AP) - Tennis great Boris Becker has been sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for illicitly transferring large amounts of money and hiding assets after he was declared bankrupt. The three-time Wimbledon champion was convicted earlier this month on four charges under the Insolvency Act and had faced a maximum sentence of seven years in prison. The 54-year-old German was found to have transferred hundreds of thousands of dollars after his June 2017 bankruptcy from his business account to other accounts. Becker was also convicted of failing to declare a property in Germany and hiding an $871,000 bank loan and shares in a tech firm.

