Bauer Suspended For Two Years

FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers in the first inning of a...
FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, June 6, 2021, in Atlanta.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has been suspended for two full seasons without pay by Major League Baseball for violating the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy, which he denies. Bauer’s punishment comes after a San Diego woman, whom the pitcher had met through social media, alleged that Bauer beat and sexually abused her last year. Los Angeles prosecutors said in February there was insufficient evidence to prove the woman’s accusations beyond a reasonable doubt. If the suspension is upheld, Bauer will lose about $60 million in salary.

