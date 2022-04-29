May is for Miracles
Another Bid Made For Chelsea Soccer Team

FILE - In this file photo dated Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, Manchester City's Bernardo Silva...
FILE - In this file photo dated Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, Manchester City's Bernardo Silva celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match against Arsenal at the Emirates stadium in London, England. Among the most notable changes noted after the opening two weeks of the Premier League season Wednesday Aug. 22, 2018, Silva seems to be fielded in a central role and could see more game time. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland, FILE)(AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
UNDATED (AP) - British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe has launched a late bid to buy Chelsea for $5.3 billion. Rival offers featuring American investors were already being assessed as the sale process is nearing a conclusion. The Premier League club was put up for sale in March after Russia owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the British government over his ties to President Vladimir Putin following the invasion of Ukraine. Ratcliffe is the chairman of chemical giant INEOS. He is a Chelsea fan who owns European teams Nice and Lausanne as well as a cycling team and Britain’s America’s Cup sailing team.

