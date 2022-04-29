May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Activist pleads no contest to arson in Jackson house fire

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Nicole Joy pleaded no contest to third degree arson in connection with an August 2017 house fire.

Joly is accused of setting their home on fire on Aug. 10, 2017. Police said investigators found evidence of accelerants and gasoline in the home after the fire. Lab testing later confirmed gasoline was used in the fire that destroyed the home.

Background: Jackson house fire that killed several pets being investigated as arson

The fire happened days after Jackson’s first Pride Parade, which Joly had coordinated.

Joly was suspected as being responsible and was charged with arson in September 2018. Police said they made the decision to charge Joly based on physical evidence and video showing Joly at a Marathon gas station on the day of the fire.

The maximum possible penalty for third degree arson is 10 years in prison. A no contest plea is treated like a guilty plea in that it results in a conviction.

Joly is expected to be sentenced June 8.

Read next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a fatal April 28, 2022 collision on I-94.
Fiery collision on I-94 involving 2 semi trucks, car kills 1
The East Lansing Police Oversight Commission held a special meeting on April 28, 2022 regarding...
‘How dare you’ -- Tempers rise in East Lansing over police shooting outside Meijer
Police seek person of interest in shooting on Lansing’s southside
Police seek person of interest in shooting on Lansing’s southside
Lansing business pays employees back $94K after misclassification
Michigan State Police cruiser struck by semi truck on I-94
VIDEO: Michigan State Police cruiser struck by semi truck on I-94

Latest News

McLaren Greater Lansing's new hybrid operating rooms
Farmers ask Michigan lawmakers for help
Farmers asking lawmakers for help
Farmers asking lawmakers for help
Here are this morning's biggest stories
Don’t do it because it’s Arbor Day, do it because it helps the atmosphere