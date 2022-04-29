Activist pleads no contest to arson in Jackson house fire

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Nicole Joy pleaded no contest to third degree arson in connection with an August 2017 house fire.

Joly is accused of setting their home on fire on Aug. 10, 2017. Police said investigators found evidence of accelerants and gasoline in the home after the fire. Lab testing later confirmed gasoline was used in the fire that destroyed the home.

Background: Jackson house fire that killed several pets being investigated as arson

The fire happened days after Jackson’s first Pride Parade, which Joly had coordinated.

Joly was suspected as being responsible and was charged with arson in September 2018. Police said they made the decision to charge Joly based on physical evidence and video showing Joly at a Marathon gas station on the day of the fire.

The maximum possible penalty for third degree arson is 10 years in prison. A no contest plea is treated like a guilty plea in that it results in a conviction.

Joly is expected to be sentenced June 8.

