2022 NFL Draft: Day 2 live updates

LAS VEGAS (WILX) - It’s night two of the NFL Draft, and there are lots of good players still available for the taking.

The Detroit Lions took Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson 2nd overall and Alabama WR Jameson Williams 12th overall, after trading with the Minnesota Vikings.

Michigan S Daxton Hill was taken 31st overall by the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Lions will draft 46th (2nd round) and 97th (3rd).

This will be updated with picks involving the Detroit Lions, Michigan State Spartans and Michigan Wolverines.

Live updates:

Round 2, Pick 9 (41): The Seattle Seahawks take Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III.

He’s the highest MSU Draft pick since Malik McDowell went to the Seahawks in 2017.

Round 2, Pick 13 (45): The Baltimore Ravens select Michigan LB David Ojabo.

Round 2, Pick 14 (46): The Detroit Lions used their pick in the trade with Minnesota to select Kentucky DE Josh Paschal.

He was a team captain and Second team All-American in 2021, and beat skin cancer when he was playing for the Wildcats.

