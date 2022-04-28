Your Health: A new treatment for common peroneal nerve dysfunction

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Common peroneal nerve dysfunction can be caused by sudden trauma or injury to the knee.

It impacts how the feels and how the foot functions. For one college athlete, when physical therapy didn’t work, a complex surgery made all the difference.

Erin Moran, 22, loved to run. More than a year ago, she suddenly lost feeling in her right leg.

“It was hard. I was tripping everywhere. I was falling,” Moran recalled. “I wasn’t able to drive.”

The first doctor she visited told her she might never walk normally again. That’s when Moran was referred to Dr. Zarina Ali, who diagnosed Moran with common peroneal nerve dysfunction.

“I commonly explain it to patients as sort of carpal tunnel of the leg,” Ali said.

Moran’s peroneal nerve, which runs along the side of the knee, was compressed, which caused numbness and foot drop. After months of physical therapy had no impact, Ali recommended decompression surgery.

“What we are doing is opening up the area of where that nerve can get entrapped under the muscle fascia,” Ali said.

The surgery was an outpatient procedure. Ali cautioned her that recovery could take up to a year, but Moran began jogging four months after the surgery and even ran a 10-mile race in October.

“I felt so good that I came home and ran another seven miles,” Moran said.

With Ali’s blessing, Moran signed up to run in the Philadelphia Marathon in November.

“When I hit a point where I didn’t think I could put one foot in front of another, I just looked down at my leg, my scar, and kind of just, like, tap it for some good luck.”

She finished the entire 26.2 mile race with a smile.

Ali said many patients often recover fully from common peroneal nerve dysfunction.

