May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Watching Your Wallet: Keeping the peace during money talks

Watching Your Wallet: Keeping the peace during money talks
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Whether you’re in a new relationship or you’re about to get married, it’s always a good idea to eventually talk money.

Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union, said you should sit down at dinner and gently bring up the money conversation.

“Are you a spender or are you a saver? We tend to attract the opposite,” said Dale. “I’ll tell you, the longer I do this, the more couples I meet, I see that there’s usually a spender and a saver.”

She said if you’re getting ready to make a commitment to someone -- like getting married or engaged or moving in together -- you need to have a heart-to-heart financial discussion.

“I would highly suggest you disclose debt and disclose credit scores as well,” Dale said. “Those two things impact relationships in negative ways moving forward.”

There are discussions you can have about how you will bank. Separate accounts or all together? It’s an important topic. Dale said if you can confront these early on, then there are no surprises when you are buying a home together.

More: Watching Your Wallet

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a fatal April 28, 2022 collision on I-94.
Fiery collision on I-94 involving 2 semi trucks, car kills 1
The East Lansing Police Oversight Commission held a special meeting on April 28, 2022 regarding...
‘How dare you’ -- Tempers rise in East Lansing over police shooting outside Meijer
Lansing business pays employees back $94K after misclassification
Michigan State Police cruiser struck by semi truck on I-94
VIDEO: Michigan State Police cruiser struck by semi truck on I-94
Cheyanna King went missing April 24.
‘It’s just her and I’ -- Sister asks for public’s help finding missing Haslett teen

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: How Amazon Pharmacy works
Home renovation generic
Watching Your Wallet: Home equity vs. HELOC
Watching Your Wallet: Finances in the digital age
Allworth Advice: Medical debt to come off millions of credit reports
Watching Your Wallet: Appealing your medical bills