Now Desk News Brief Morning Edition -- Space, Diamonds, and Football

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The News 10 Today team joins the Now Desk as Darrin looks at the forecast - and lets us know if we can finally put the ice scrapers away.

Then Seth and Maureen talk about the astronauts being welcomed aboard the International Space Station, how sales of lab-grown diamonds are surging, social districts may be here to stay, and the NFL Draft kicks off tonight.

More:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.