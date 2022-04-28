May is for Miracles
Now Desk News Brief Morning Edition -- Space, Diamonds, and Football

Darrin looks at the forecast - and lets us know if we can finally put the ice scrapers away.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:02 AM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The News 10 Today team joins the Now Desk as Darrin looks at the forecast - and lets us know if we can finally put the ice scrapers away.

Then Seth and Maureen talk about the astronauts being welcomed aboard the International Space Station, how sales of lab-grown diamonds are surging, social districts may be here to stay, and the NFL Draft kicks off tonight.

