Now Desk Mid-Morning News Brief - We look ahead to the weekend!

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Did you wake up to frost on your windshield this morning? You’re not alone. But it won’t happen again for a while.

First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk to look at the rest of the week, a pleasant weekend, and what we can expect moving into May.

Next week plan on high temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

ALMANAC INFORMATION FOR APRIL 28th, 2022

Average High: 63º Average Low 41º

Lansing Record High: 82° 1914

Lansing Record Low: 20° 1874

Jackson Record High: 87º 1936

Jackson Record Low: 24º 1946

