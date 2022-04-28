May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Now Desk Mid-Morning News Brief - We look ahead to the weekend!

Next week plan on high temperatures in the 50s and 60s.
Now Desk Mid-Morning News Brief - We look ahead to the weekend!
By Colton Cichoracki and Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Did you wake up to frost on your windshield this morning? You’re not alone. But it won’t happen again for a while.

First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk to look at the rest of the week, a pleasant weekend, and what we can expect moving into May.

Next week plan on high temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications on your smartphone.

ALMANAC INFORMATION FOR APRIL 28th, 2022

  • Average High: 63º Average Low 41º
  • Lansing Record High: 82° 1914
  • Lansing Record Low: 20° 1874
  • Jackson Record High: 87º 1936
  • Jackson Record Low: 24º 1946

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a fatal April 28, 2022 collision on I-94.
Fiery collision on I-94 involving 2 semi trucks, car kills 1
The East Lansing Police Oversight Commission held a special meeting on April 28, 2022 regarding...
‘How dare you’ -- Tempers rise in East Lansing over police shooting outside Meijer
Lansing business pays employees back $94K after misclassification
Michigan State Police cruiser struck by semi truck on I-94
VIDEO: Michigan State Police cruiser struck by semi truck on I-94
Cheyanna King went missing April 24.
‘It’s just her and I’ -- Sister asks for public’s help finding missing Haslett teen

Latest News

Lansing nonprofit giving out prom dresses
Lansing nonprofit giving out prom dresses
The importance of Michigan's trees
Schools Rule: Next-generation tech at Concord Community School District
Lawrence Jerue
Clinton County Sheriff Larry Jerue retires, Sean Dush takes charge