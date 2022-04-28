May is for Miracles
Turkey terrorizing people on DC trail

A turkey is terrorizing people on a trail in Washington, D.C. (Source: WJLA/DeDe Folarin/CNN)
By WJLA staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT
WASHINGTON (WJLA) – A turkey with an attitude has been the bane of walkers, joggers and bikers on the Anacostia Riverwalk Trail in northeast Washington, D.C., for months.

“He attacked me,” said jogger Everett Alvarez, adding that the turkey followed him after he started running faster.

“He had chased me about a good 300, 400 yards,” said biker Tyron Broadus.

“So, I turned around to run and he lunged again and pecked me on my butt!” said Lucinda Fleeson, another trail visitor.

The turkey has gotten people on both sides of the D.C.-Maryland line.

The Prince George’s County Parks and Recreation Department has put up a sign to discourage people from approaching it.

“I mean, some people don’t listen,” said Victor Davila with the department. “They try to go up to it and take pictures and stuff like that.”

DeDe Folarin, a member of the D.C. band Rare Essence, said the bird got him as he rode through on his bike April 12.

“He jumped in the air and he almost clawed my face,” Folarin said. “So, he kind of knocked me off the bike and literally chased me around for like five minutes.”

The bird then went for a woman, which Folarin videoed.

“He turned his sights on a young lady on the other bike,” Folarin said. “And needless to say, that’s when I pulled my phone out and I started recording.”

Folarin said he chased the turkey away with a stick after the woman yelled for help.

“I’ve been prepping myself for the next turkey attack,” Folarin said.

Copyright 2022 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

