Tigers Swept by Twins

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Minnesota Twins completed a three game sweep of the Detroit Tigers Thursday with a 7-1 matinee victory. The Twins outscored the Tigers 17-5 in the series. Detroit’s record is now 6-12,. tied for the worst in the American League. The Tigers have a four game losing streak heading to Los Angeles for a three game week end series against the rugged Dodgers.

