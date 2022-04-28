May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Staudt’s Rising Stars: Levi Olfier

Staudt’s Rising Stars: Levi Olfier
By Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Levi Olfier.

He’s a 9-year-old from Holt that loves basketball, soccer, football, baseball and golf. He’s a wrestler and plays baseball with the Leslie Blackhawks.

If you know a youngster just getting into sports that you’d like to nominate, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a fatal April 28, 2022 collision on I-94.
Fiery collision on I-94 involving 2 semi trucks, car kills 1
The East Lansing Police Oversight Commission held a special meeting on April 28, 2022 regarding...
‘How dare you’ -- Tempers rise in East Lansing over police shooting outside Meijer
Lansing business pays employees back $94K after misclassification
Michigan State Police cruiser struck by semi truck on I-94
VIDEO: Michigan State Police cruiser struck by semi truck on I-94
Cheyanna King went missing April 24.
‘It’s just her and I’ -- Sister asks for public’s help finding missing Haslett teen

Latest News

ROLLER DERBY IN MID-MICHIGAN
Lansing Roller Derby back and better than ever in 2022
Now Desk Sports: Lions, Tigers and The Dean
Now Desk Sports -- Lions, Tigers and The Dean
Now Desk Sports: Lions, Tigers and The Dean
Now Desk Sports: Lions, Tigers and The Dean
Generic (Source: Pixabay)
Becker Headed To Prison
FILE - In this file photo dated Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, Manchester City's Bernardo Silva...
Another Bid Made For Chelsea Soccer Team