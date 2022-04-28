May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Royals Suffer Key Injury

Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez, right, is doused by Nicky Lopez after their baseball game...
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez, right, is doused by Nicky Lopez after their baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Royals won 4-3. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi’s (ah-dehl-BEHR’-toh MAHN’-deh-seez) season is in jeopardy after tests today revealed a torn anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee. The 26-year-old Mondesi, who played in only 35 games in 2021 because of left hamstring and left oblique injuries, had started 14 of 15 games this season. Mondesi suffered the injury on an attempted pickoff play Tuesday night against the Chicago White Sox. Nicky Lopez, who started 141 games at shortstop in 2021, likely will move from second base to shortstop.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a fatal April 28, 2022 collision on I-94.
Fiery collision on I-94 involving 2 semi trucks, car kills 1
The East Lansing Police Oversight Commission held a special meeting on April 28, 2022 regarding...
‘How dare you’ -- Tempers rise in East Lansing over police shooting outside Meijer
Lansing business pays employees back $94K after misclassification
Michigan State Police cruiser struck by semi truck on I-94
VIDEO: Michigan State Police cruiser struck by semi truck on I-94
Cheyanna King went missing April 24.
‘It’s just her and I’ -- Sister asks for public’s help finding missing Haslett teen