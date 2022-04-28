May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Police: Customer arrested after stabbing Jimmy John’s employee over sandwich order

Police in North Carolina say Demetris Holeman, 45, has been charged with assault with a deadly...
Police in North Carolina say Demetris Holeman, 45, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon.(High Point Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:54 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGH POINT, N.C. (Gray News) - Police in North Carolina are investigating a stabbing that occurred earlier this week at a local fast-food restaurant.

The High Point Police Department said officers were called to a Jimmy John’s location on Main Street Monday night with reports of an employee who was stabbed.

Police said customer Demetris Holeman, 45, came to the store to complain about her order that evening. She then threw several items at an employee and stabbed her with an edged weapon.

According to police, workers told them that Holeman was known to staff and had previously been refused service.

Authorities said the 16-year-old female employee was taken to Moses Cone Hospital for treatment.

High Point police said Holeman was later arrested at her home and is facing charges that include assault with a deadly weapon and injury to real property for the damages to the store.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police cruiser struck by semi truck on I-94
VIDEO: Michigan State Police cruiser struck by semi truck on I-94
Cheyanna King went missing April 24.
‘It’s just her and I’ -- Sister asks for public’s help finding missing Haslett teen
Lansing business pays employees back $94K after misclassification
East Lansing Police
East Lansing Police holding special meeting following Meijer shooting
Ryan Neil Lummen
Body of man accused of murder found in Muskegon County

Latest News

FILE - In this July 17, 2016 file photo, then-Donald Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort...
Feds seek nearly $3M from Manafort over undisclosed accounts
Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
UN head condemns attacks on civilians during Ukraine visit
Polk said went to push his Lifeline button following a tumble down the steps Saturday, but it...
Ohio man says his Lifeline button didn’t work after fall
An aerial view of Central Michigan University's campus.
Central Michigan University denies discrimination allegations
Today's top stories include an investigation into CMU, new sculptures in Flint, and your First...
Central Michigan University denies discrimination allegations