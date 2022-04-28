Nearly $3 million to go toward 11 affordable single-family houses across Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Organizers and community members in Lansing held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday on W Maple Street, where two of three affordable single-family homes will be built this summer.

The third home will be located on Lansing’s Southside in the Lansing-Eaton Neighborhood.

“We are so excited to be breaking ground because it continues our investment to make Lansing a place for everyone,” said Rawley Van Fossen, Capital Area Housing Partnership’s executive director.

At Thursday’s groundbreaking ceremony, the focus was on low to moderate income families and first-time home buyers. Their goal is to make affordable housing available at a time when the demand is high but the supply is almost nonexistent.

“We’re bringing three new housing opportunities to the housing market this summer that will allow those low to moderate income families the ability to be competitive in securing their first time home,” Rawley explained.

Building on vacant properties -- like the one on W Maple Street -- means eyesores will be removed and the area can be put to good use.

“Hopefully property values will see a little bit of bump because that ensures there are tax dollars going back to our community to ensure the quality city services that we want,” Rawley said.

Organizers and community members said they hope these new homes will inspire surrounding neighbors to make affordable upgrades to their own property too.

“People want to stay -- maybe they inherited [their] house from their family, they have a connection to it. They don’t want to leave. They don’t want to just pack it up and move somewhere else. So I think it’ll be great to keep families here,” said Tracy Badra, owner of Community Construction.

Tracy said she feels honored to be a part of revitalizing communities by helping build affordable homes that people need.

“Everybody needs affordable housing and everybody needs to be able to live in a home that doesn’t have a leaky roof or leaky windows,” said Tracy.

The Capital Area Housing Partnership said there’s a shortage of attainable, affordable housing and that alone is what drives their ongoing mission.

