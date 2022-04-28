Michigan DNR pledges 50 million trees by 2030, asks residents to help ‘plant it forward’

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is encouraging residents to grab a shovel and join them in planting 50 million trees by 2030.

While an old proverb asks ‘When is the best time to plant a tree?’ with the answer being ‘20 years ago,’ the DNR says the second-best time is right now.

“Trees provide cooling shade in towns and cities,” said Kevin Sayers, Urban and Community Forest program lead for the DNR’s Forest Resources Division. “Trees in any setting help provide clean air and water, prevent erosion and provide homes for wildlife.”

The push for 50 million trees is part of the 1T.org Trillion Trees campaign. The campaign aims to raise awareness about the importance of trees, reflect on the state’s rich forest history, and nurture the capacity to grow forests and communities.

In addition to its 11,000 inland lakes and 120 major rivers, Michigan is home to over 20 million acres of forestland, including 4 million acres of state forest lands.

“We want to populate this map with lots of dots,” said Sayers. “Michigan is known for lush forests and plenty of urban landscapes rich with towering trees. Let’s boost that reputation even further. Help the DNR ‘plant it forward’ to ensure a future of healthier air and water and greener communities for all residents.”

How to Participate

Plan before you plant

The DNR encourages residents to look for every opportunity possible to plant a tree and help it thrive. However, to make sure trees can be enjoyed for years to come, keep several things in mind when planting:

