May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Michigan Democratic Party challenges 3 GOP governor candidate petitions

Michigan Democratic Party challenges 3 GOP governor candidate petitions
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:47 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Democratic Party challenged three top Republican gubernatorial candidates’ nominating petitions, alleging forged signatures and other issues that could keep them from qualifying for the GOP primary.

They argue the three did not turn in enough valid petition signatures.

Complaints were lodged Tuesday with the Board of State Canvassers over petitions submitted by former Detroit police chief James Craig, businessman Perry Johnson and Tudor Dixon.

Craig turned in 21,000 signatures and the Democrat-drafted complaint claims nearly a third of the signatures were forgeries, pushing him below the 15,000 signature threshold.

Even fellow Republican candidate Dixon is making an official challenge to Craig’s petitions.

The Michigan Democratic Party is asking the state for a full review of all 10 Republican candidates for mayor.

“The Bureau of Elections has the master signature list for the entire state,” said attorney Mark Brewer. “All of these signatures on all of these petitions can be checked and that is what we hope and expect the Bureau of Elections will now do.”

The Craig, Dixon and Johnson campaigns claimed the Democratic candidates are afraid of facing them in November election.

Candidates are required to have 15,000 valid signatures with at least 100 from each of Michigan’s congressional districts. The State Board of Canvassers have until May 31 to review the petitions and the Secretary of State’s office has to certify the candidates for the August primary ballot by June 3.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan State Police cruiser struck by semi truck on I-94
VIDEO: Michigan State Police cruiser struck by semi truck on I-94
Cheyanna King went missing April 24.
‘It’s just her and I’ -- Sister asks for public’s help finding missing Haslett teen
Lansing business pays employees back $94K after misclassification
East Lansing Police
East Lansing Police holding special meeting following Meijer shooting
Ryan Neil Lummen
Body of man accused of murder found in Muskegon County

Latest News

An aerial view of Central Michigan University's campus.
Central Michigan University denies discrimination allegations
Today's top stories include an investigation into CMU, new sculptures in Flint, and your First...
Central Michigan University denies discrimination allegations
The East Lansing Police Oversight Commission held a special meeting on April 28, 2022 regarding...
‘How dare you’ -- Tempers rise in East Lansing over police shooting outside Meijer
‘How dare you’ -- Tempers rise in East Lansing over police shooting outside Meijer
Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a fatal April 28, 2022 collision on I-94.
Fiery collision on I-94 involving 2 semi trucks, car kills 1