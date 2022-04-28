Michigan Democratic Party challenges 3 GOP governor candidate petitions

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Democratic Party challenged three top Republican gubernatorial candidates’ nominating petitions, alleging forged signatures and other issues that could keep them from qualifying for the GOP primary.

They argue the three did not turn in enough valid petition signatures.

Complaints were lodged Tuesday with the Board of State Canvassers over petitions submitted by former Detroit police chief James Craig, businessman Perry Johnson and Tudor Dixon.

Craig turned in 21,000 signatures and the Democrat-drafted complaint claims nearly a third of the signatures were forgeries, pushing him below the 15,000 signature threshold.

Even fellow Republican candidate Dixon is making an official challenge to Craig’s petitions.

The Michigan Democratic Party is asking the state for a full review of all 10 Republican candidates for mayor.

“The Bureau of Elections has the master signature list for the entire state,” said attorney Mark Brewer. “All of these signatures on all of these petitions can be checked and that is what we hope and expect the Bureau of Elections will now do.”

The Craig, Dixon and Johnson campaigns claimed the Democratic candidates are afraid of facing them in November election.

Candidates are required to have 15,000 valid signatures with at least 100 from each of Michigan’s congressional districts. The State Board of Canvassers have until May 31 to review the petitions and the Secretary of State’s office has to certify the candidates for the August primary ballot by June 3.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.