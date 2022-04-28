‘It radiates good energy’ -- Michigan State University brings in therapy dogs ahead of final exams

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University has brought in reinforcements as students cram for final exams.

While some students are feeling hopeful, others aren’t as optimistic. That’s why MSU brought in three furry friends to help students get prepared for the dreaded exam week.

These therapy dogs travel to local hospitals, schools and nursing homes to help relieve anxiety and stress.

“We really care about our students and their mental health,” said Holly Flynn. “We want the library to be a place where students come and relax.”

Flynn, the outreach librarian at Michigan State, puts the event on every semester for students. She said the dogs really help students get through the week.

Related:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.